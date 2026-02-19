Why the UK faces a ‘1936 moment’ amid rise in global threats
- An open letter signed by former defence secretaries, senior military chiefs, and ex-MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove warns that Britain's armed forces are "hollowed out by years of chronic underfunding".
- The letter, published in The Daily Telegraph, states the UK faces a "1936 moment" due to rising global tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging a significant increase in defence spending.
- Signatories call for defence spending to reach 5 per cent of GDP, contrasting with Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to increase it to 2.5 per cent next year and 3 per cent after the next election.
- The letter highlights a reported £28 billion shortfall in the Ministry of Defence's budget, warning this leaves forces "under-equipped and overstretched".
- A government spokesperson stated they are delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, with an additional £5 billion this financial year, and are working "flat out" on the delayed defence investment plan.
