UK delivery driver deportations rise as Government launches major crackdown
- An immigration crackdown has led to dozens of delivery riders being deported after being found working illegally in the UK.
- Last month, targeted action against gig-economy workers resulted in 171 arrests nationwide, with 60 individuals detained for removal.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood was present at an operation, as the government intensifies efforts to deter illegal migration and working.
- Border security minister Alex Norris stated that those working illegally will be arrested and removed, highlighting a 63% increase in illegal worker arrests year-on-year.
- New legislation, the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, has become law, strengthening measures against illegal working and imposing severe penalties on non-compliant employers.