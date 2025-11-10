Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Motoring boss delivers warning over electric vehicles

Steve Fowler breaks down government proposals to tax EV drivers on pay-per-mile basis
  • Used electric vehicle sales in the UK reached a record high, with 80,614 pure battery electric cars sold between July and September, marking a 4.0 per cent market share.
  • This surge contributed to an overall 2.8 per cent year-on-year rise in the used car market, which recorded over 2 million transactions in the third quarter.
  • Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, warned that proposed government policy changes to Employee Car Ownership Schemes could jeopardise the transition to electric motoring.
  • Hawes stated that scrapping these schemes would stifle the supply of the latest vehicles into the used market and negatively impact economic growth and decarbonisation.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering a new 3p per mile charge for electric car drivers, set to commence in 2028, potentially affecting up to six million people.
