Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK to rejoin the EU Erasmus scheme – what it is and how it works

Related: Starmer condemns 'Brexit template' as 'utterly reckless' during Lady Mayor's speech
  • Britain will rejoin the Erasmus student exchange scheme in 2027, over five years after its departure following the Brexit deal.
  • EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds announced the plan, calling it a "huge win for our young people", with an estimated 100,000 UK students expected to benefit in the first year.
  • The UK has secured a 30 per cent discount on membership fees, with an approximate contribution of £570 million for 2027.
  • The previous government withdrew from Erasmus, launching the domestic Turing scheme, citing significant costs.
  • The agreement also includes plans for negotiations on electricity market integration and a deadline for a food and drink trade deal and carbon linking agreement by the 2026 UK-EU Summit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in