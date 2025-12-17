UK to rejoin the EU Erasmus scheme – what it is and how it works
- Britain will rejoin the Erasmus student exchange scheme in 2027, over five years after its departure following the Brexit deal.
- EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds announced the plan, calling it a "huge win for our young people", with an estimated 100,000 UK students expected to benefit in the first year.
- The UK has secured a 30 per cent discount on membership fees, with an approximate contribution of £570 million for 2027.
- The previous government withdrew from Erasmus, launching the domestic Turing scheme, citing significant costs.
- The agreement also includes plans for negotiations on electricity market integration and a deadline for a food and drink trade deal and carbon linking agreement by the 2026 UK-EU Summit.