Sharp rise in flu cases as Wes Streeting issues NHS warning
- NHS figures reveal a 9 per cent increase in flu patients occupying hospital beds, reaching 2,924, following two weeks of decline.
- Norovirus and Covid cases have also risen, contributing to a 5 per cent increase in overall bed occupancy, now at just under 92 per cent.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned that the NHS is "not out of the woods yet" and is experiencing fresh pressure due to the current cold snap.
- Streeting emphasised that while the NHS is better prepared than last year, the public must remain vigilant.
- He urged all eligible individuals to get their flu jab as soon as possible to help keep people out of hospital and support frontline services.