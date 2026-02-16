UK’s foreign aid cuts are even worse than Trump’s – here’s why
- New analysis indicates Britain is projected to reduce its overseas aid budget more significantly and rapidly than the United States.
- The Center for Global Development (CGD) reports the UK's Official Development Assistance (ODA) is expected to decrease by 27 per cent by 2026-27, compared to a 23 per cent reduction in US development spending over the same period.
- While the US Congress resisted some of the deeper aid cuts proposed by the Trump administration, UK parliamentarians have offered minimal opposition to similar plans.
- Bond, a UK network of aid organisations, warns that these reductions are having devastating global consequences and risk undermining Britain's international credibility.
- The UK government justified lowering aid spending from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of gross national income (GNI) to fund higher defence spending, marking the lowest aid level since 1999 amidst rising global instability.
