UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees blast ‘endless bureaucracy’
- Host families supporting Ukrainian refugees in the UK report facing "endless bureaucracy" and "horrendous" lack of support from the Home Office, leaving thousands in limbo.
- Juliet Grover, a host, detailed significant difficulties with visa processing, including four-month waits and individual family members' visas going missing, despite her extensive efforts to assist.
- Ukrainian refugees encounter challenges such as a lack of translation services, difficulties registering for essential services, and struggles finding appropriate employment and private rented accommodation.
- The visa renewal process is complicated, with a short 28-day window and eight-week waiting times, creating uncertainty and impacting refugees' ability to work and secure housing.
- Experts warn of the "mental toll" on Ukrainian people and urge ministers to reconsider routes to settlement, while the government states guidance is available in Ukrainian and Russian.