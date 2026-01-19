Average UK house price jumps by £10,000 in January, figures show
- The average asking price for a home in Britain increased by 2.8 per cent, or nearly £10,000, in January, marking the biggest rise for the month in 25 years, according to Rightmove.
- This surge brings average asking prices to £368,031, close to levels seen in August 2025, indicating a rebound in market sentiment.
- Despite the new year enthusiasm, Rightmove advises sellers to be realistic with pricing, as the number of available homes on the market is at a 12-year high for this time of year, offering buyers more choice.
- Mortgage rates have seen recent cuts and are expected to remain steady, improving affordability for many homebuyers.
- Separately, a report from Hamptons found that newly agreed rents across Britain dipped by 0.7 per cent in 2025, the first annual fall since 2011, with the average tenant paying £1,371 per month.