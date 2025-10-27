Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK house sales fall ahead of autumn Budget

Martin Lewis reveals how you could save tens of thousands of pounds by overpaying mortgage
  • The UK housing market is experiencing an earlier-than-usual slowdown in buyer demand and agreed sales ahead of the festive period, according to property website Zoopla.
  • This dip is partly due to a strong final quarter in 2024, when many rushed to complete sales, and uncertainty surrounding the autumn Budget, particularly affecting homes priced above £500,000.
  • While regions like Scotland and northern England show robust house price growth, southern areas including London are seeing a sharp slowdown in new sales and virtually stalled price increases.
  • The average time to find a buyer is around 37 days, extending to 45 days in London, although a significant pipeline of nearly 350,000 homes is currently working through the sales process.
  • Zoopla's executive director, Richard Donnell, stated the slowdown is modest and less severe than previous market shocks, forecasting house prices to end 2025 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent higher.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in