Major immigration system shake-up to be announced

Home secretary Mahmood vows to do 'whatever it takes' to stop small boats crossings
  • The Home Secretary is preparing a major shake-up of the UK's immigration system, modelled on Denmark's stringent policies.
  • Senior Home Office officials visited Copenhagen to learn about Denmark's tighter rules on family reunion and its practice of granting only temporary stays to most asylum seekers.
  • The plan aims to reduce “pull factors” for migrants and facilitate the removal of those without the right to remain, amidst growing public concern over migration.
  • Denmark's system, which has achieved historically low asylum approvals, imposes strict conditions for settlement, including a minimum age of 24 for family reunion partners and language proficiency.
  • This initiative follows a period of rising small boat crossings and has led to divisions among Labour MPs regarding the extent of adopting Danish-style policies.
