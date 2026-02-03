Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What UK shoppers have been buying amid easing inflation

What is inflation? | Decomplicated
  • Grocery price inflation eased to 4 per cent in January, reaching its lowest point since April and providing some relief to households.
  • Supermarket own-label goods now account for a record 52.2 per cent of all grocery sales, reflecting a consumer focus on value.
  • Spending on promotional items surged by 10.9 per cent year-on-year, marking the fastest growth in this category since October 2024.
  • Consumers demonstrated a strong interest in health and wellness, with increased sales of high-protein and high-fibre products, cottage cheese, and functional drinks.
  • Lidl was the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar retailer, with sales up 10.1 per cent, while Ocado also saw significant growth; conversely, Asda and Co-op experienced sales declines.
