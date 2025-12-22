Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the ‘demonisation’ of migrants could harm people in the UK

  • Britain's new equalities watchdog chair, Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, has warned that the "demonisation" of migrants can make life "very, very difficult" for ethnic minority UK citizens.
  • Dr Stephenson stated it would be a "mistake" for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), a policy supported by Reform UK and the Conservatives.
  • She criticised misleading media coverage of human rights cases, citing the widely misreported "chicken nuggets" case as an example.
  • Dr Stephenson highlighted positive applications of the ECHR, including its role in the John Worboys black cab rapist case.
  • While the government is reviewing human rights law to ease deportations, the Council of Europe is also exploring reforms to the ECHR to address migration challenges, with a new declaration expected in 2026.
In full

