Why the UK and Nato’s nuclear threat ‘isn’t enough to deter Putin’
- A former military chief, Sir Jock Stirrup, warned that the UK and its Nato allies must upgrade their military capabilities to effectively deter Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.
- His report for the Policy Exchange thinktank criticised the UK's 'outdated nuclear doctrine' and advocated for deterrence based on a spectrum of capabilities, not just nuclear weapons.
- The report recommended restarting large-scale military exercises with a nuclear element to demonstrate a potential 'slide' into full nuclear war, serving as 'cognitive deterrence' to Russia and China.
- Sir Keir Starmer announced plans for the UK to deploy peacekeeping troops alongside France to Ukraine if a ceasefire is agreed, though concerns were raised that the proposed 7,500 troops would be insufficient.
- Military experts cautioned that at least 50,000 troops would be needed to deter further Russian aggression, with the warning coming amid broader concerns about European defence and reliance on the US.