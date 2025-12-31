The huge change to UK passports starting from today
- New British passports are being issued from Dec. 31, featuring King Charles's coat of arms on the front cover.
- The Home Office says the passports are the first new design in five years and are considered the most secure ever produced.
- They incorporate advanced anti-forgery technology, including new holographic and translucent features, making them harder to tamper with.
- Inside, the passports depict nature spots from across the four nations, such as Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant’s Causeway.
- Passports bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s coat of arms will remain valid until their expiry date.