New UK passport rule to hit British dual citizens this month
- From 25 February, British dual citizens will no longer be able to enter the UK using only a non-British passport.
- They will now be required to present a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement to prove their status upon entry.
- This change affects all British and Irish dual citizens living or travelling overseas, including those in EU countries.
- The new rules are part of the Home Office's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, though British and Irish citizens are exempt from ETAs themselves.
- Obtaining a new British passport costs around £94.50, while a certificate of entitlement costs £589, with overseas applications being slightly higher.
