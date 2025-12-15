Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK slumps in ranking of world’s most desirable passports

David Maddox Political Editor
UK budget 2025: Key things you need to know
  • The UK's attractiveness for entrepreneurs and investment has significantly declined, falling 14 places to 35th in the latest annual Nomad Capitalist Passport Index.
  • This represents the largest drop among G7 countries, with the UK now ranked below several European nations including Bulgaria, Greece, and Italy.
  • The decline is primarily attributed to tax increases and the abolition of non-dom status, as outlined in Rachel Reeves' Budget.
  • Khatia Gelbakhiani of Nomad Capitalist said that these policy choices, including higher taxes on employment, property, and the wealthy, have negatively impacted the UK's reputation.
  • Concerns have also been raised that Brexit continues to damage Britain's competitiveness, as the only EU countries to rank lower are the Netherlands and Austria.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in