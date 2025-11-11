Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The number of prisoners wrongly freed from UK jails this year revealed

Moment wrongly freed prisoner William Smith hands himself back in
  • Three prisoners who were wrongly released from jails in England and Wales remain at large, Justice Secretary David Lammy confirmed.
  • A total of 91 inmates were mistakenly freed between 1 April and 31 October this year, equating to approximately three per week.
  • Downing Street described the figures as 'shocking' and indicative of a “failing criminal justice system” inherited from the Conservatives.
  • The overall number of mistaken releases for the year to March 2025 reached 262, a 128 per cent increase on the previous year, including 87 violent offenders and three sex offenders.
  • High-profile cases include Hadush Kebatu, who has since been deported, and Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was arrested and is being deported, leading to stronger security checks and an independent investigation.
