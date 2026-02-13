Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the UK is set to endure even more rain and flooding every year

Somerset hit by heavy flooding in Storm Chandra as major incident declared
  • A new study warns that UK winters are becoming significantly wetter, dramatically increasing flood risks due to rising greenhouse gas concentrations.
  • Researchers found that the UK's winter rainfall is increasing by approximately 7 per cent for every degree of global or regional warming, a rate faster than most climate models predict.
  • This trend is primarily driven by a warmer atmosphere's ability to hold more moisture, leading to larger and more intense rainstorms.
  • Leading global climate models significantly underestimate this change, projecting an average 4 per cent rise in rainfall per degree of warming compared to the observed 7 per cent.
  • The UK is currently experiencing winter rainfall levels that climate models had not expected until the 2040s, making the country increasingly vulnerable to flooding.
