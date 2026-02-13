Why the UK is set to endure even more rain and flooding every year
- A new study warns that UK winters are becoming significantly wetter, dramatically increasing flood risks due to rising greenhouse gas concentrations.
- Researchers found that the UK's winter rainfall is increasing by approximately 7 per cent for every degree of global or regional warming, a rate faster than most climate models predict.
- This trend is primarily driven by a warmer atmosphere's ability to hold more moisture, leading to larger and more intense rainstorms.
- Leading global climate models significantly underestimate this change, projecting an average 4 per cent rise in rainfall per degree of warming compared to the observed 7 per cent.
- The UK is currently experiencing winter rainfall levels that climate models had not expected until the 2040s, making the country increasingly vulnerable to flooding.
