Why the whole of the UK must ‘step up’ amid Russian threat of war

‘We are Russia’s next target’ warns Nato chief
  • Chief of the defence staff Sir Richard Knighton will warn that the current global situation is "more dangerous than I have known during my career".
  • Sir Richard will advocate for a society-wide approach to defence and deterrence, urging all citizens to contribute their skills and resources to national resilience.
  • The new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, will state that Britain is already on the front line against an "aggressive, expansionist and revisionist" Russia.
  • Metreweli will highlight that the "front line is everywhere" due to Russia's use of hybrid warfare tactics, including disinformation, sabotage, and cyberattacks.
  • Sir Richard will announce a £50 million investment in new defence technical excellence colleges and discuss the need to rebuild defence capabilities and infrastructure, noting a significant increase in defence spending.
