UK announces new sanctions on Russia’s largest oil producers
- The UK government has imposed new sanctions on Russia's largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, alongside 90 other targets, including refineries and "shadow fleet" vessels.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated these measures aim to intensify pressure on Russia's economy, oil and gas revenues, and defence industry.
- Defence Secretary John Healey announced that NATO would respond to Russia's "reckless, dangerous and totally unacceptable" incursions into European airspace with strength.
- The UK is bolstering its support for Ukraine by increasing drone production, deploying military counter-drone experts to Moldova, and extending its participation in NATO's Eastern Sentry mission.
- The 100 Year Partnership Agreement between the UK and Ukraine, focusing on defence and scientific collaboration, has officially come into effect following a visit by the Ukrainian Parliament speaker.