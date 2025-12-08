Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK’s new tech to counter Russian threat

Starmer vows to keep pressure on Putin after Russian leader's chilling threat
  • The UK is launching a new multi-million-pound hybrid naval force, named Atlantic Bastion, to protect its undersea cables and pipelines from Russian threats.
  • Atlantic Bastion will combine autonomous vehicles, AI, warships, and aircraft to identify, deter, and defeat interference with critical subsea infrastructure.
  • The move comes after recent damage to Baltic Sea cables and intelligence indicating Russia is modernising its fleet to target underwater structures.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey announced the plans, emphasising the need to track and deter Russian vessels, including spy ships operating near UK waters.
  • The project has received an initial £14m investment and is part of a broader effort to counter what the Foreign Secretary described as Russia's "active threat" to Britain's security.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in