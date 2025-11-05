Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK ‘sliding into avoidable crisis’ over workplace sickness

Ex-John Lewis boss Sir Charlie Mayfield
  • A new report warns the UK is facing an 'economic inactivity crisis' due to 800,000 more people being out of work since 2019 because of health conditions, costing employers £85bn annually.
  • The review by Sir Charlie Mayfield indicates that without intervention, an additional 600,000 people could leave work due to health reasons by 2030, with a notable increase in young adults experiencing mental health-related long-term sickness.
  • Sir Charlie proposes a new approach where responsibility for health at work is shared between employers, employees, and health services, rather than solely resting on the worker and the NHS.
  • The review recommends adopting a workplace health provision service, potentially integrated with the NHS App, to offer early intervention and support, which could reduce or replace the need for current fit notes.
  • The government is supporting the initiative, with over 60 employers expressing interest in pioneering the new approach, which Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden states is essential for economic growth.
