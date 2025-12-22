Will there be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office snow forecast
- The Met Office forecasts a significant drop in temperatures across the UK for Christmas week, following a mild December.
- Low pressure will bring rain early in the week, but conditions are expected to become drier and colder as high pressure builds.
- Temperatures are predicted to fall to around 3C on Christmas Day, with a risk of overnight frost and fog.
- Despite the colder weather, there are currently no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall across the UK.
- Any potential wintry flurries are most likely to be limited to the far south coast of England, with a low chance of anything substantial.