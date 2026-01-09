Here’s when it will snow in the UK next – according to the Met Office
- Storm Goretti brought heavy snow and hurricane-force winds across the UK, with officials describing it as potentially the "worst snowfall in a decade".
- The Met Office issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, leading to widespread travel disruption and school closures across the country.
- While Storm Goretti is expected to ease, further yellow warnings for snow and ice have been extended into Saturday for Scotland, northern England, the Midlands, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
- A separate yellow warning for ice covers large parts of England and Wales until Saturday, as partially thawed snow is expected to refreeze.
- Another yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Sunday across Scotland, northern England, and parts of the Midlands, with some areas potentially seeing up to 30cm of snow.