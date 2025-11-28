Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office reveals whether UK will see snow this weekend

  • The Met Office indicates that widespread snow is unlikely across the UK in the immediate future.
  • Saturday is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of England and Wales, with sleet and snow expected in Scotland.
  • A developing low-pressure system on Saturday may lead to some hill snow, particularly around the South Pennines, though its exact trajectory remains uncertain.
  • The overall outlook for Sunday is predicted to be drier, brighter, and chillier for most regions.
  • It is currently too early to forecast a 'white Christmas' for this year, with forecasters typically gaining a clearer picture a week before the day.
