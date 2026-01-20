What new UK social media crackdown could look like
- Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a "swift" three-month government consultation on banning children under 16 from social media.
- The consultation will explore options including raising the digital age of consent, implementing overnight curfews, and introducing breaks to prevent excessive use.
- This initiative follows growing concerns about online harms and the toxicity of social media platforms, with a verdict expected by the summer.
- Ministers will visit Australia, which implemented a social media ban for under-16s in December, as part of the consultation process.
- Additionally, Ofsted will be asked to review how schools are adopting new government guidance on screen time and mobile phone use.