What new UK social media crackdown could look like

Liz Kendall announces three-month consultation into under-16s social media ban
  • Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a "swift" three-month government consultation on banning children under 16 from social media.
  • The consultation will explore options including raising the digital age of consent, implementing overnight curfews, and introducing breaks to prevent excessive use.
  • This initiative follows growing concerns about online harms and the toxicity of social media platforms, with a verdict expected by the summer.
  • Ministers will visit Australia, which implemented a social media ban for under-16s in December, as part of the consultation process.
  • Additionally, Ofsted will be asked to review how schools are adopting new government guidance on screen time and mobile phone use.
