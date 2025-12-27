Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Britain set for freezing temperatures as 2026 begins

Snow could be on the way for parts of the UK
Snow could be on the way for parts of the UK (AFP/Getty)
  • Temperatures across the UK are forecast to drop to freezing levels next week, with "wintry hazards" possible as 2026 begins.
  • Following a warmer Christmas weekend, temperatures will fall to 1C in Glasgow during the day and 0C or below at night in northern England and Scotland early next week.
  • High pressure systems are expected to maintain settled weather conditions across the UK until the end of the year.
  • As 2026 commences, cold air near the UK could bring wintry hazards, while low pressure in the east may lead to wet and windy weather, particularly in the north.
  • January is predicted to be colder and drier than average, with below-average temperatures, periods of rain, showers, and windy spells.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in