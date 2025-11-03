Met Office reveals when temperatures will peak this week
- The UK is set to experience “unseasonably mild” temperatures this week, significantly above the November average of 11C for the south of England.
- Temperatures are forecast to peak at 18C in eastern parts of England on Wednesday, with the capital reaching highs of 17C on Thursday.
- Overnight temperatures will also be mild, with some southern areas only dropping to 14C on Wednesday night, though rural Scotland and Wales will see lows of 6C.
- Despite the warmth, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday, predicting persistent and heavy rain that could cause flooding and travel delays.
- The public is advised to check flood risks, prepare for potential flooding, and drive cautiously due to wet road conditions.