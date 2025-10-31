Met Office confirms weather forecast for Halloween weekend
- The UK is forecast to experience a spell of unsettled weather leading up to the Halloween weekend, with wet and windy conditions.
- Strong winds and outbreaks of rain are anticipated, particularly in western parts of the country, though the situation does not currently meet named storm criteria.
- The Met Office indicates a "highly changeable" weather pattern heading into the weekend.
- Further rain bands are likely on Saturday, with some sunny intervals, while Sunday will see more sunshine and showers, and rain moving in from the Atlantic by evening.
- The remnants of ex-Hurricane Melissa are expected to bring milder air and further rain, heaviest over western hills, to the far north-west of the UK late on Sunday and into Monday.