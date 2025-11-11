Snow forecasted for parts of the UK
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the UK on Tuesday.
- Areas affected include south-west Scotland, southern Wales, south-west England, and Northern Ireland, with warnings set to lift by midnight on Tuesday.
- Expected rainfall ranges from 20-40mm in south-west Scotland and Devon/Cornwall, to 30-50mm in southern Wales, and 20-30mm in Northern Ireland.
- The Met Office has warned of potential traffic delays, flooding, and disruption in the regions under warning.
- The UK is forecast for an unsettled week with frequent heavy rain and strong winds, cooler temperatures, and a chance of snow on higher ground in Scotland by Wednesday night.