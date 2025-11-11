Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snow forecasted for parts of the UK

Snow could hit parts of the UK this week
Snow could hit parts of the UK this week (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the UK on Tuesday.
  • Areas affected include south-west Scotland, southern Wales, south-west England, and Northern Ireland, with warnings set to lift by midnight on Tuesday.
  • Expected rainfall ranges from 20-40mm in south-west Scotland and Devon/Cornwall, to 30-50mm in southern Wales, and 20-30mm in Northern Ireland.
  • The Met Office has warned of potential traffic delays, flooding, and disruption in the regions under warning.
  • The UK is forecast for an unsettled week with frequent heavy rain and strong winds, cooler temperatures, and a chance of snow on higher ground in Scotland by Wednesday night.
In full

