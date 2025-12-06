Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office confirms wet and windy weather forecast

St Mungo’s issues orange cold weather warning for homeless people in London
  • Wet and windy weather is forecast across the UK from the weekend through to Tuesday, with a yellow weather warning issued for parts of south-west England and Wales.
  • Heavy and persistent rain is expected from 6pm on Monday for 24 hours, with up to 40mm in some areas and 60-80mm over Dartmoor and high ground in south Wales, potentially exceeding half the average December rainfall.
  • More than a dozen flood warnings remain in place across England, Scotland, and Wales, following gusts of up to 40mph that caused damage in East Sussex overnight into Saturday.
  • Temperatures will remain mild, but gusty winds and further rainfall are set to persist, particularly in south Wales, south-west England, and Cumbria, leading to difficult travel conditions.
  • A deepening low-pressure system approaching on Monday is expected to bring further heavy rain and strong winds, with the Met Office warning of potential disruption and likely severe weather warnings.
