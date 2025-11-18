Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This is where it’s forecast to snow in the UK this week

Met Office forecasts when temperatures will drop in November
  • The UK is set to experience its first cold snap of winter, with temperatures plunging and snowfall expected across various regions.
  • The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice affecting parts of Scotland and northern England from Monday to Thursday.
  • Temperatures are forecast to be "markedly colder" than last week, with sub-zero conditions and "harsh frost" anticipated, potentially reaching minus ten degrees Celsius.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow and amber cold weather alerts for England, effective until Saturday.
  • Wintry showers, including sleet and snow, are expected to extend south, with 2-5cm of snow possible in low-lying areas and up to 10cm on hills in northern and eastern regions.
