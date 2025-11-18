This is where it’s forecast to snow in the UK this week
- The UK is set to experience its first cold snap of winter, with temperatures plunging and snowfall expected across various regions.
- The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice affecting parts of Scotland and northern England from Monday to Thursday.
- Temperatures are forecast to be "markedly colder" than last week, with sub-zero conditions and "harsh frost" anticipated, potentially reaching minus ten degrees Celsius.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow and amber cold weather alerts for England, effective until Saturday.
- Wintry showers, including sleet and snow, are expected to extend south, with 2-5cm of snow possible in low-lying areas and up to 10cm on hills in northern and eastern regions.