Hundreds of flood alerts issued across UK after days of heavy rain

Flood water covers a road near Harbridge, Hampshire
Flood water covers a road near Harbridge, Hampshire (PA Wire)
  • Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the UK for the coming week, following days of continuous rainfall.
  • As of Sunday afternoon, England had 89 flood warnings (flooding expected) and 223 alerts (flooding possible), predominantly in the south-west and Midlands.
  • The Environment Agency forecasts ongoing groundwater flooding for Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, and West Sussex, and river flooding for the River Severn, Trent, and Soar.
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Monday, covering parts of London, South East England, South West England, and Wales, anticipating travel disruption and potential power supply issues.
  • The UK has experienced a significantly wet start to 2026, with rain reported daily and three named storms in January, contributing to the current widespread flood risk.
