Met Office extends weather warning across more of England
- The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning across more parts of England, forecasting heavy and persistent rain along with strong winds.
- The warning, active from 9am to 10pm on Thursday, now covers the Midlands, south west, and eastern England, in addition to London and the south.
- Heavy rainfall, expected to be between 20-30mm widely and up to 50mm in isolated spots, could lead to surface water flooding of homes, businesses, and roads.
- Strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50mph along exposed southern and south-east coasts, are also anticipated, likely causing travel disruption for buses and trains.
- The weather follows a major incident in Kent and Sussex where 30,000 properties lost water due to burst pipes and power cuts, and the recent Storm Goretti.