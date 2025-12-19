EU leaders reach new €90bn deal with Ukraine with key omission
- EU leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with €90 billion (£78.8 billion) in financial support.
- This support is an interest-free loan designed to meet Ukraine's military and economic needs over the next two years.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked EU leaders, stating the "significant" investment would strengthen the country's resilience and provide financial security.
- The agreement was reached after EU leaders reassured Belgium regarding potential Russian retaliation, and it avoids directly using frozen Russian assets for the loan.
- The UK government indicated its willingness to share the risk to unlock frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, with Defence Minister Luke Pollard also urging Roman Abramovich to release £2.5 billion from the Chelsea sale for the country.