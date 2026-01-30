Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky sets timeline for when Ukraine will join the EU

Zelensky warns Russia is planning ‘massive’ strike ahead of peace talks
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the country is on a "fast track" to technically join the European Union by next year, with main membership steps completed by the end of 2026.
  • Zelensky added that Ukraine aims to be technically ready for EU membership by 2027 and is committed to necessary reforms.
  • A second round of trilateral peace talks, scheduled for Sunday, could face delays due to rising tensions in Iran.
  • Delegates from the US, Russia, and Ukraine previously met to discuss a peace deal, with follow-up talks planned for Abu Dhabi.
  • Donald Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed not to attack Ukrainian cities, though the Kremlin confirmed receiving Trump's request without disclosing Russia's response.
