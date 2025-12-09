Ukraine set to receive £100b in frozen Russian assets with deal ‘imminent’
- British officials are hopeful a deal will be agreed within days to unlock up to £100bn in frozen Russian sovereign assets in Europe to aid Ukraine.
- Sir Keir Starmer hosted crunch talks in London with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
- During the discussions, President Zelensky stressed that Ukraine cannot manage without continued European and American backing.
- Leaders agreed that the situation in Ukraine is at a critical stage, necessitating increased support for Kyiv and greater economic pressure on Vladimir Putin.
- While progress was noted on using immobilised Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, concerns remain regarding the financial and legal implications, particularly from Belgium.