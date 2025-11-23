Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK to join Geneva talks on Trump’s Ukraine ‘peace plan’

Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated to Volodymyr Zelensky the UK’s ‘steadfast support’ for Ukraine (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Allies of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Sunday to discuss Donald Trump's peace plan, with US, Ukrainian, and European officials expected to attend.
  • The US-drafted plan, reportedly negotiated with Moscow without Kyiv or European allies, has drawn concerns from leaders like Sir Keir Starmer over proposals for Ukraine to limit its armed forces, cede territory, and forgo Nato membership.
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged that while the plan contains essential elements for peace, it requires 'additional work' to secure a ceasefire and facilitate meaningful negotiations.
  • The Prime Minister and Trump agreed their teams would collaborate on the peace proposal during a phone call, following Sir Keir Starmer's discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Trump has indicated some flexibility on his proposals, which are understood to include an Article 5 security guarantee, despite initially seeking a swift Ukrainian response.
