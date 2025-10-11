Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kyiv recovers from massive power outage sparked by Russian attacks

Video Player Placeholder
Ukraine Reports 'Massive' Russian Attack on Energy Infrastructure
  • More than 800,000 residents in Kyiv had their power restored on Saturday following extensive Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy grid.
  • Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, confirmed the main restoration work was complete, though some localised outages persisted.
  • Friday's "massive" Russian drone and missile strikes injured at least 20 people in Kyiv, damaged residential properties, and caused widespread blackouts.
  • Russia's Defence Ministry stated its strikes targeted energy facilities supplying Ukraine's military, confirming the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and drones.
  • Separately, leaders from Britain, France, and Germany agreed to use the value of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's armed forces, aiming to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin.
