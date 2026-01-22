Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war latest: Thousands without heating in Kyiv after Russian air attack

Workers from Ukraine's largest energy provider DTEK carry out emergency repairs of a power line in freezing conditions following Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Kyiv on January 20, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images)
Workers from Ukraine's largest energy provider DTEK carry out emergency repairs of a power line in freezing conditions following Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Kyiv on January 20, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images) (AFP/Getty)
  • Around 3,000 apartment buildings were still without heating in Ukraine's capital Kyiv following a Russian air attack this week, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday. "As of this morning, just under 3,000 high-rise buildings in the capital remain without heating," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
  • Klitschko added that 227 buildings were re-connected to the supply overnight.
  • It comes as a blaze sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack at a port terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region has been put out, a local task force said on Thursday.
  • Meanwhile, United States envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow later on Thursday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine, he told an audience at the World Economic Forum.
  • And Russia will "likely persist in its ambitions to damage the undersea infrastructure of the Baltic Sea", Finland's Defence Command said in its annual military intelligence review published on Thursday.

