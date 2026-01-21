Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine suffers grim winter freeze as Russian attacks hit energy supplies

Russia reports striking transportation facilities, Ukraine claims repelling attacks
  • Kyiv is facing significant heating and power outages, with 4,000 buildings lacking heating and nearly 60% of the capital without electricity, following persistent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid during a severe winter.
  • US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced plans to engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Ukrainian delegation, despite previous efforts by the Trump administration failing to achieve a breakthrough.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opted not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, prioritising efforts to restore power across Ukraine, having previously intended to finalise peace settlement documents there.
  • NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte urged member nations to urgently supply Ukraine with more air defence systems, particularly interceptors, to help counter ongoing Russian aerial assaults.
  • Recent overnight hostilities saw Russia launch 97 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine, while Russia claimed to have downed 75 Ukrainian drones, which led to temporary flight suspensions and injuries in Russian regions.
