Ukraine suffers grim winter freeze as Russian attacks hit energy supplies
- Kyiv is facing significant heating and power outages, with 4,000 buildings lacking heating and nearly 60% of the capital without electricity, following persistent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid during a severe winter.
- US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced plans to engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Ukrainian delegation, despite previous efforts by the Trump administration failing to achieve a breakthrough.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opted not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, prioritising efforts to restore power across Ukraine, having previously intended to finalise peace settlement documents there.
- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte urged member nations to urgently supply Ukraine with more air defence systems, particularly interceptors, to help counter ongoing Russian aerial assaults.
- Recent overnight hostilities saw Russia launch 97 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine, while Russia claimed to have downed 75 Ukrainian drones, which led to temporary flight suspensions and injuries in Russian regions.