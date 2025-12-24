Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky unveils US-backed 20-point peace plan to end war with Russia

Four injured in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Christmas eve
  • Ukraine unveiled a 20-point peace proposal, brokered by the US, to end the war with Russia, following talks in Miami.
  • While consensus was reached on several issues, territorial control in eastern Ukraine and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain unresolved.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a meeting with US leaders to address these sensitive territorial questions at a leaders' level.
  • The comprehensive proposal includes reaffirming Ukraine's sovereignty, robust security guarantees, future EU membership, and a substantial global development package.
  • The plan outlines a Peace Council, chaired by Donald Trump, to monitor the agreement's implementation and apply sanctions for any violations.
