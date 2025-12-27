Key issues for discussion at Zelensky and Trump’s crucial peace talk
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for a crucial peace meeting with US president Donald Trump, with a 20-point peace plan draft reportedly 90 per cent complete.
- Key issues for discussion include security guarantees and territorial disputes in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, with Ukraine seeking strong, legally binding US support.
- Mr Trump indicated that Mr Zelensky's peace plan would require his approval and that he expects to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.
- It comes after Russia launched a significant bombardment on Ukraine, including Kyiv, with nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles, resulting in two deaths and leaving parts of the capital without heat.
- Mr Zelensky said that the intense Russian bombardment revealed Mr Putin's “true attitude” towards peace.