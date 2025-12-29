Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Decorated Ukrainian soldier makes chilling claim about POWs captured by Russia

Related: Trump uses Zelensky peace talks to indulge in conspiracy theories about 2020 election and the ‘Russia hoax’
  • Major Oleh Shyriaiev, a decorated Ukrainian soldier, claims Russian forces are systematically executing surrendering Ukrainian troops, often intercepting orders for these killings.
  • Evidence of alleged war crimes by Russian troops has increased, including drone footage showing soldiers being shot after surrendering and investigations into claimed beheadings.
  • The Ukrainian prosecution service reports at least 147 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed since 2022, with a significant rise this year, indicating a systematic policy.
  • Both Major Shyriaiev and the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office state that these executions are becoming a systematic practice across the front lines, violating international conventions.
  • These revelations emerge as US President Donald Trump held peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing them as 'terrific' despite acknowledging 'thorny issues'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in