Decorated Ukrainian soldier makes chilling claim about POWs captured by Russia
- Major Oleh Shyriaiev, a decorated Ukrainian soldier, claims Russian forces are systematically executing surrendering Ukrainian troops, often intercepting orders for these killings.
- Evidence of alleged war crimes by Russian troops has increased, including drone footage showing soldiers being shot after surrendering and investigations into claimed beheadings.
- The Ukrainian prosecution service reports at least 147 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed since 2022, with a significant rise this year, indicating a systematic policy.
- Both Major Shyriaiev and the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office state that these executions are becoming a systematic practice across the front lines, violating international conventions.
- These revelations emerge as US President Donald Trump held peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing them as 'terrific' despite acknowledging 'thorny issues'.