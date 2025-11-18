Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russia claims it has seized two settlements in eastern Ukraine amid intense fighting

Reuters
Aftermath of Russia's deadly strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv region
  • Russian forces reportedly captured the settlements of Nechaivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Tsehelne in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.
  • The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed the capture of 29 settlements across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions over the past four weeks.
  • Meanwhile a Turkish LNG tanker, the MR Orinda, suffered significant damage off Ukraine's Odesa coast on Monday following a Russian strike.
  • The attack on the MR Orinda, which occurred during offloading at Izmail port, led to the evacuation of three Romanian villages due to fears of an explosion.
  • The strike on the tanker happened a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a deal to import US liquefied natural gas via the area.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in