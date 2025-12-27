Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky condemns ‘sick’ Russian drone attack on Kyiv as city freezes

Fires rage across Kyiv after Russian drone bombardment ahead of Trump talks
  • Volodymyr Zelensky condemned a "sick" drone attack on Kyiv by Russian forces, which left about a third of the capital without heat in sub-zero temperatures.
  • Russian forces launched almost 500 drones, largely Shaheds, and 40 missiles, damaging at least 10 residential buildings and injuring two children.
  • The attack affected seven locations across Kyiv, with people being evacuated from under the rubble of collapsed buildings, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
  • Mr Zelensky is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss a peace deal, with the Ukrainian president stating his agreement is "90 per cent ready".
  • However, Mr Trump indicated that Mr Zelensky's proposals would require his approval, stating, "he doesn't have anything until I approve it."

