Zelensky condemns ‘sick’ Russian drone attack on Kyiv as city freezes
- Volodymyr Zelensky condemned a "sick" drone attack on Kyiv by Russian forces, which left about a third of the capital without heat in sub-zero temperatures.
- Russian forces launched almost 500 drones, largely Shaheds, and 40 missiles, damaging at least 10 residential buildings and injuring two children.
- The attack affected seven locations across Kyiv, with people being evacuated from under the rubble of collapsed buildings, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
- Mr Zelensky is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss a peace deal, with the Ukrainian president stating his agreement is "90 per cent ready".
- However, Mr Trump indicated that Mr Zelensky's proposals would require his approval, stating, "he doesn't have anything until I approve it."