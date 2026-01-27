Ukraine faces ‘harshest winter’ in years amid Russian bombardment – here’s why
- Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Ukraine faces its "harshest winter" in over a decade due to sustained Russian airstrikes targeting civilian energy infrastructure.
- Rutte stated that US-led peace talks are ongoing, with the objective of securing a peace deal or a long-term ceasefire to prevent future Russian aggression.
- The US claims President Trump remains deeply involved in the peace process ahead of upcoming trilateral talks.
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed the US president's commitment to peace following two days of "constructive" talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Abu Dhabi.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a US security agreement for Ukraine is "100 per cent ready" to be signed.