Three killed in Moscow explosion near site of earlier killing
- A bomb attack in Moscow has killed at least three people, including two police officers.
- The incident occurred when officers approached a suspicious man, who subsequently detonated an explosive device, killing himself and the two officers.
- The blast took place close to the location where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb two days prior.
- Russia's State Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases and previously said it suspected Ukrainian intelligence in Mr Sarvarov's killing.
- This event follows a series of assassinations of Russian military figures and war supporters during the ongoing conflict, some of which Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for.