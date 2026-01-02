Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine denies targeting Kherson hotel in deadly strike that left 27 dead

Russia-Ukraine War: One Year On
  • Kyiv has denied Russian claims that Ukrainian drones deliberately struck a cafe and hotel in the occupied village of Khorly, Kherson, killing at least 27 people.
  • Russia's Investigative Committee spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, claimed the strike targeted a hotel where 100 civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve.
  • Petrenko stated that 31 people, including five minors, were hospitalised with injuries following the alleged attack.
  • Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for Ukraine's General Staff, denied attacking civilians, asserting that Ukrainian forces adhere to international humanitarian law.
  • Lykhovii added that Ukraine exclusively targets Russian military facilities and energy infrastructure, and their published list of New Year's Eve strikes did not include occupied Kherson.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in