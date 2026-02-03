Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia bombards Ukraine with its biggest attack of the year so far

Overnight Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital Kyiv
  • Russian forces launched a massive overnight air attack on Ukraine from Monday into Tuesday.
  • The assault involved 71 missiles and 450 drones, marking one of the largest air attacks of the war, with power generation and distribution facilities targeted.
  • Specific munitions used included Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles, and Zirkon/Oniks missiles.
  • Ukraine's leading private energy company DTEK said Russia's air attack on Ukraine's energy system overnight on Tuesday was the biggest since the start of 2026
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had successfully downed 450 projectiles, with interceptions comprising of 38 missiles and 412 drones.
